Travel without any tension with Universal travel adaptors

Universal Travel Adaptor

14AM’s universal travel adaptor covers 175 countries with Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Thailand, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, Spain, France, Switzerland, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States of America, UAE, Maldives and many more. It has dual USB charger ports. It can be used for personal accessories such as Mobile Phones, Tablets, MP3 Players, Digital Cameras, Power Banks, Bluetooth Speaker, headphones etc. An adapter for Australian plug, adapter charger for Japan, adapter for iPhone, universal adapters for Canada make it an international adapter all in one. Universal Travel Adapter is compact-sized and light in weight. It is elegant, safe and easy to connect. It is equipped with a child protection safety shutter, power indicator light and surge protector. It has built-in fuse protection; it cuts the power supply when the current exceeds 6.3A.

Safety Adapter

The Zballad plastic universal adaptor is ideal for plugs from more than 150 countries with US/EU/UK/AU European Plugs like Thailand, New Zealand, Israel, Italy, Rome, France, Spain, Canada, China, Australia, India, Hong Kong, etc. It has built-In safety shutters to protect users from the direct touch of the live parts on the socket outlet. It is a detachable charger that includes 5 different input plugs. The adapter has a dual charging port. It has built-in fuse protection; it cuts the power supply when the current exceeds 6A.

Low power universal adaptor

TEC TAVAKKAL universal travel adapter comes with 4 international plug adapters. It covers more than 150 countries with US/EU/UK/AU plugs, but this adapter cannot be used in South African, India, Swiss and Italy. It is an All-in-one Adapter with Fuse protect, Built-in Safety Shutters, LED Power Indicator. It has dual USB ports. The adapter is ideal for tabs, all Smartphones, 5V Tablets, Bluetooth Speakers & Headset etc. The adapter only applies to the use of small power electric appliances when traveling, such as mobile phones, digital products, computers with low power of small household appliances.

Multi-Ports adapter

The Orei adapter lets you connect up to 3 devices at once with two electrical devices and a USB device, all at once. It contains surge protection with a smart LED input voltage indicator. It accepts plugs from all countries (except the Type M - big S Africa 87mm Plug). The adapter is ideal for Cameras, Cell Phones, PDA, MP3 Players, GPS devices, and much more.