Travel friendly products for the tech savvy voyager

If we asked you to tell us what it is you want from your travel, what would you say? Is it the travel experience, nature, food, culture or something more outdoorsy and challenging that motivates you. There are many new and fantastical discoveries to be made when you’re on the road and away from the comfort of home. But you can’t leave your tech behind. When your technology becomes just as functional irrespective of where you take it, you’ll know you are able to stop and make the most of your life. In keeping with this though here and some impressive gadgets that help you go beyond the usual and tap into life without forgoing your connectivity or lifestyle.



Reliance Jio 4G Router - JioFI3, Black Now irrespective of where you go, you will never have to struggle to connect to WIFI ever again. Stand back and be amazed by the speed of this Reliance router where you can easily connect up to 10 wi-fi enabled devices comfortably. Follow the easy to use instructions and connect any of your devices to enjoy uninterrupted 4G internet in any phone or laptop. Recharge and enjoy upwards of 5 hours of use with its long-lasting battery as you conduct HD voice calls, video calls and rich messaging on your 2g / 3g phone via jio4gvoice app. Equipped with a micro - USB port, nano - sim card interface and micro - sd card interface these are really top-of-the-line features for on the go technology.

Sony SRS-XB10 Extra BASS Portable Splash-Proof Wireless Speaker with Bluetooth and NFC Music on the go becomes that much easier when you have the Sony SRS-XB10 which is available in a range of cheerful, poppy colours. Take your beats with you and experience the power of punchy extra bass with every tune. Thanks to the innovative extra bass technology this little speaker is awesome for EDM and other bass-heavy music genres. Using a unique Sony digital signal processor, you get enhanced deep, punchy sounds and loads more impact. Connect and stream thumping music easily with Bluetooth and NFC and bop non-stop with a cool 16 hours of battery life. Compact, wireless and easy to move you can even connect two SRS-XB10 for a party starting stereo sound.

Lenovo Tab V7 Tablet (6.9 inch, 32GB, Wi-Fi + 4G Voice Calling), Slate Black Lightweight and thin the Lenovo Tab V7 offers a fantastic 6.9” IPS FHD display with an 81% screen-to-body ratio and a whole 18:9 new dimension. Take your Tab V7 on the road with you and watch your favourite movies and series without losing any details. The built-in big battery capacity will help you watch the screen all day long while you answer calls and play your favourite games without a care in the world. Designed to give you the best of all worlds, this tab boasts Dolby Dolby Audio™ from two built-in, front-facing speakers, a 5MP front camera for great selfies and the latest Android Pie OS.

SanDisk Ultra CZ48 USB 3.0 Pen Drive Forget about the standard USB 2.0 drives. Move into the world of high-speed USB 3.0 and transfer your videos, photos and files 10X faster with this USB 3.0-enabled and USB 2.0-compatible quick transfer pen drive. Transfer a full-length movie in less than 40 seconds and get Secure Access software. With 128-bit AES encryption and password protection, you can now take keep your file private and protected easily. An offering from SanDisk, a global leader in flash memory technology, this flash drive is all you need to backup files or store important documents, files and more when you’re on the go.

