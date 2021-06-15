Premium quality

This 15.6-inch backpack is made up of durable and premium quality material ensuring that it lasts long. It is lightweight and comfortable to carry with adjustable padded straps. This backpack has a good capacity of 30 liters which ensures that essentials can be stored easily. It comes with inside zipper pockets to put your private or valuable items. It also has a zipper closure for handy access. It is perfect for traveling, business meetings, and regular use. It is a great pick for casual as well as formal use.

Synthetic material

The outer material of this bag is synthetic and also waterproof. The capacity of the bag is 20 liters and it weighs 560 grams making it easy to carry. The dimensions are 8 cms x 32 cms x 14 cms (LxWxH) making it usable for a wide range of laptop sizes. It has two compartments and an adjustable strap. It has an anti-sweat fabric on the back and shoulder straps ensuring that the bag stays clean and lasts long. It is highly suitable for everyday use.

Lightweight

The bag is made of a synthetic material that is resistant to water. The capacity of the bag is 23 liters and it weighs only 800 grams when empty. The dimensions are 31 cms x 18 cms x 44 cms (LxWxH). The ideal laptop for this bag would be a 15-inch one. It has two compartments and comes with an adjustable strap making it fit well on your shoulders and back. It is easy to use and convenient to carry. It is perfect for school and college students.

Eco-friendly

This laptop backpack is made of premium vegan leather. It is ideal for an a15.6-inch laptop. This laptop backpack has 2 front pockets and 2 main compartments for laptop, iPad, Tablet and other compartments for wallet, dairy, clothes, etc. It is lightweight and durable. The ruggedized water-resistant base helps to protect the bag from damage. The breathable mesh padding at back and the shoulder straps are designed for back relief and extra comfort. The straps are adjustable for a better fit. The capacity of the bag is 22 liters. This laptop backpack is highly suitable for regular usage.