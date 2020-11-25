Training aids to make sure your dogs don’t misbehave

For sound sensitive pets

Here is an easy and fun way to grab your dog’s attention and train it leniently. This dog training clicker is comfortable to use and has a very loud sound that will make your pet alert. You can use it comfortably as it has a large and easy to click button. It is also provided with an elasticated wrist band so that the button doesn’t go missing. Pets Empire Dog Training Clickers enables you to train your dog without shouting and in a fun way. You can also use it for other sound sensitive pets such as cats, birds, horses, etc.

Eliminates urine scent

Does your puppy or dog often make a mess around the house? Here is a perfect option that you can use to avoid it in the future. This product can be sprayed on soiled surface to eliminate the smell of urine. It is very easy to apply and after spraying it, your pet will not litter in the same place again. House Breaking Solution trains your pet to not make a mess and keep your floor as well as furniture clean. This solution is quite powerful but it is absolutely safe for your pets.

Makes training fun

Here is a perfect play mate or toy for your dog. Black Dog Rubber TPR Tire is a colorful rubber toy that also helps in training your dog. It is made of a non-toxic rubber which is 100% natural, has a scent and doesn’t harm your pet in anyway. This toy can be used for puppies who are teething as its spiky texture helps to massage their gums. It can also be used for fetch training. This toy is durable and flexible too.

Stainless steel material

Here is a perfect dog training collar for your dear pet. It is made of a stainless steel material which has a silver coating on it for durability. This prong dog collar features solid links to provide a more secure connection with leashes. SR SUREADY Dog Prong Collar is for pinch training your dog which creates slight pressure evenly on the side of your neck. You can easily adjust the prongs of the collar to fit your pet comfortably. These collars and prongs are safe and its ends are protected by rubber tips.