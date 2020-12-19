Traditional tanmaniyas for women

Temple Design

The MEENAZ Traditional Temple Forming Gold Plated Copper Brass Meenakari Maharashtrian Style Black Golden Chain Tanmaniya has a traditional south Indian style look to it and has been handcrafted to perfection in order to provide an original and authentic look. The tanmaniya measures in at 24-inches. It is a traditional necklace set and you can pair it with almost anything – irrespective of whether it is Indian or western. Also, since it gives a traditional mangalsutra feel to it, your purpose will be solved too and its sleek design will help you stand out!

Always shiny

The MansiyaOrange Traditional Black Beads Long One Gram Gold Multi Colour Mangalsutra/Tanmaniya for Women is 20-inches long and there are four different designs from which you can take your pick. This original piece of jewellery, has hand meena work done on it, and its premium quality black beads never looses its shine, allowing you to rough use it and wear it for long! Thanks to its one gram gold polish, you get an exact gold looking finish to it. This is a quality product and you are sure to love it!

Authentic design

The Brado Jewellery One Gram Gold Plated Jewellery Mangalsutra with black beads is handcrafted to perfection and its length is 24-inches. This polki ethnic necklace comes with silver earrings and its AD diamond pendant gives it a very authentic and royal look. The design is quite trendy and authentic, and it is such that you can easily choose to pair it with both Indian as well as western attires. Although it has a copper base, the one gram gold finish, makes it look as real as any other gold jewellery!

Traditional design

The Digital Dress Room Traditional Gold Plated Necklace is 28-inches in length and has a double line layering to it. This necklace has a very rich Bollywood diva style look to it and is ideal for wearing daily. The design is such that you can easily pair it with both traditional as well as fusion clothes, because either way, you will stand out in the crowd. Although it has a micron gold plating done, it gives a very authentic gold look, often fooling the best of eyes!