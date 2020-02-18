Towels that offer hotel-like luxury

There’s nothing quite like stepping out of a bath and into a luxuriously soft bath towel. But let’s be honest—shopping for the best bath towels online can be tedious and confusing. After all, it’s not like you can touch them and figure out if that's the one you want. Luckily, we’ve found a few you can shop for from the comfort of your own home.

Lily R.B White Gold Large Size Bath Towel

Noted for being a high quality bedding and bath brand on the market—this classic white towel speaks for itself. This luxurious bath towel set combines the timeless quality of 100% 400 GSM cotton with the modernity of a double stitch edge and natural dobby weave. Super absorbent and soft to touch, this elegant towel only gets softer with every wash and makes for the perfect addition to any bathroom.

Robe A Convenient Wearable Towel Free Size

The colour is stunning and this towel is the perfect mix of functionality and fashion. Much thicker than your average beach towel, you’ll love wearing this at the beach, the pool and or while trying any outdoorsy activities in water. Open it up to lay it on the sand or wrap it up to cover up in jiffy. You won’t see a nicer towel anywhere. Gorgeous and high quality it’s large enough to fit most body types while the luxurious, microfiber material makes it quick drying and easy to carry.

Bath Towels 900 GSM Egyptian Cotton Zero Twist Extra Large by W&M

Enjoy the softness and snug comfort of this 100% cotton bath towel. Made from soft and durable Egyptian cotton yarn, it gives you optimal coverage, absorbency, and versatility. Set with an elique solid strip, use over and over by the pool, during travel and holidays or in your home. Generously sized at 40 x 60 inches this bath towel is extra absorbent and practical with professionally hemmed edges that are crafted to enhance durability. Essential for every bathroom, maintenance is easy as every one of these towels gets softer and more comfortable with every wash. Now drying yourself in seconds is both possible and enjoyable.

Tribecca 100% Cotton 2 Piece 500 GSM Large Cotton Bath Towel Set :: 140 x 70 cm

Making the choice in what bath towels you want to be wrapped in is a personal one. If you love the functional elegance of this modern set of towels, you’ll love this set. The large Tribecca cotton towel set boasts a beautifully vibrant Crimson colour, soft absorbent fabric, and quick drying capabilities. High quality and durable for years, maintaining this set is easy and manageable. Machine wash on a cold, gentle cycle and tumble dry low for the best results. Washing with like colours clothes is also recommended to maintain the longevity and use you get from it.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.