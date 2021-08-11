Sassy style

Sakwoods Canvas Floral Printed Women's tote is made surprisingly capacious to let you keep ample items. There are 1 main compartment and various small pockets. Sakwoods’ handbags are curated with a soft canvas printed material to show off elegant style. Bags have a polyester lining that helps in storing water bottles or water-resistant gadgets. Sakwood bags will be your perfect companion to exhibit your flamboyant confidence and style.

Jute comfort

Fabjute Eco-Friendly Stylist Jute Tote Bag is ideal for shopping and carrying lunch boxes, water bottles for everyday use. This jute bag has ample room for carrying your essentials and it looks great on the arm. Fabjute Tote Bag is made up of 100% natural and premium export quality jute material with laminated interior for extra strength and water resistance, 100% biodegradable, beautiful and durable, providing an environment-friendly viable alternative to polluting plastic bags. This jute bag is secured by an anti-slide zipper-lock closure and supported with strong handles for carrying your essentials.

Versatile canvas

These versatile canvas bags are perfect women's handbags with cute prints that can be used as beach bags and totes, grocery bags, reusable shopping bags, laptop tote bags, work bags for women. You can fit in everything you'll need to relax in Coles Women's Floral Printed Tote Bag. It is made up of Polyester material which makes it easier for you to carry your water bottle in it and it is spacious enough inside to hold your mobile phone, umbrella, sunglasses, laptop, iPad, water bottle, A4 size folder, cosmetics, wallets and any other daily things.

Eco-friendly manufacturing

EcoRight Large Canvas Tote Bags are eco-friendly cotton handbags that are manufactured in ethically certified manufacturing facilities (SEDEX 4-pillar) that run on solar power and come in Plastic-free packaging. It is 100% natural and washable, each bag replaces over 500 plastic bags. It comes with a high-quality zipper closure and is made up of 100% cotton canvas. The perfect book bag for all your precious tales, legends and sagas! This EcoRight tote bag will keep your books safe and sound!