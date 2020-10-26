Top wrapping papers for those exciting gifts

Cupcake decoration

These adorable-looking wrapping sheets make for an ideal wrap for gifts meant for children. The sheets, with cup cakes, kettles, cakes, lots of hearts in terrific colours are quite fetching. The sheets, with a matte glossy touch, can also be used in your diwali decoration, enhancing the beauty of your home. The colour palette and the cute pattern on the sheets can also be used for making cards and surprising your loved ones every now and then. These sheets, which come in a pack of 5 pieces, can also be used in making ornaments and festive paper jewellery. Get these fun sheets for their printed design and wrap your fun gifts with style.

Forget about ink smearing

This glorious wrapping paper with a smooth matte finish is ideal for wrapping presents. Matte sheets are good for enhancing visual designs with a more subdued layout and color set without having a lot of glare. Additionally, pen ink does not smear on matte coating. The paper quality is great. It is thick and durable. The paper measures 29 X 19 inches. Wrap your gifts in a wide range of stunning patterned papers that cater to every choice and sensibility. The designs on it are vibrant, super cool and have a stunning visual aesthetic. For those interested in a matte finish, this is the perfect gift packing material.

For DIY projects

Available in a variety of prints, our wrapping sheets are perfect to beautify your gifts further. Whether you are thinking of wrapping a birthday, anniversary or a return gift, our sheets are a perfect fit. The polka dot-patterned sheets can also be used for craft activities, such as envelope making, card making and scrapbooking among others. The gorgeous prints and vibrant colours of the sheets will also make your gift stand out among others. Other than being the perfect choice for your gift wraps, they can also be used in DIY projects to make decor items. The pack of 10 sheets also come with 10 tags making it even more ideal for the wrapping purpose. Mix it with ribbons for that exclusive look. For multifunctional use, this is a great option.

Versatile holographic prints

These holographic packing papers have been coated in a very thin layer of metal, resulting in a distinctive iridescent sheen when the paper is seen at certain angles. The eye-catching design adds to its attractiveness. What's more, the paper can be used to pack from either side. It measures 24x17 inches and there are 25 mutlicoloured sheets that come with it. Perfect for theme birthday parties, christmas gift wrapping and return gifts, you can put it to varied creative uses. Add that extra zing to your gifts with these multicoloured delights.