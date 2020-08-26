Top women’s wallets to keep it compact and stylish

Simple and decent design

A beige wallet made from PU material that has a compact size adequate enough to store your cash, coins, card and essential documents. The wallet is provided with two compartments and a coin compartment with a zipper closure. It has a simple designing that can be matched easily with any and every outfit of yours thus perfect for everyday use. Women Marks Women's Pu Wallet has a snap magnetic closure. It is advised to avoid the contact of this wallet with water and extreme heat.

A wallet for plastic money

If you are one of those people who prefer to go cashless and use plastic money a numerous times in a day, this wallet is for you. The wallet is pitch black in colour with a texture finish giving it a classy look. It is provided with eleven card slots that allows you to carry and organize all your cards in a very efficient manner. The material used in making this wallet is syntactic and has a glossy finish with a zip closure.The Van Heusen Women's Wallet also has a phone compartment and dual opening.

A companion to ethnic wear

A three fold wallet that looks compact and sleek but when opened, it is big enough to accommodate all the essential items without compromising on anything. A canvas photographic print on the exterior that has attractive colours making a tribal design, giving it an unique look. The wallet has been provided with every kind of compartment, facilitating a space for every kind of essential, A zipper pocket for documents to stay safe, a coin pocket with flap closure and 3 card slots. If you are looking for a wallet to go with ethnic wear, ShopMantra Vector Tribal Ethnic Pattern Ladies Wallet is the best pick for you.

Purely for containing money

A two fold compact wallet that is made from faux leather. It has a spacious compartment to hold the cash and a coin packet with a flap closure to hold coins. The camouflaged colour gives it a very trendy and stylish look with its metal branding plate, The well stitched having three card slots and a flap push down button closure. If you are looking for a wallet purely for the purpose of holding money and nothing else, Caprese Donatella Women's Wallet is the one that will perfectly serve your purpose.