Top Women's Fragrances For Everyday Use

Floral fragrance for a flowery day

We wear perfumes to enhance beauty, lift a mood, evoke memories, or simply help us smell really good. While there are literally thousands of different perfumes and colognes available on the market today, there are several different ways you can find out how to select the perfect scent to enhance your own unique style and personality. We fell in love with the Armand Basi In Red Perfume. Its floral fragrance, created by perfumer Alberto Morillas of Firmenich is gentle and refreshing with citrus and woody notes that are great for casual outings or on the everyday commute.

Smell great and be cruelty free at the same time

Pacifica Beauty Malibu Lemon Blossom Spray combines the fresh scent and laid back vibe of the Pacific Ocean with Lemon Blossom, Litsea Cubeba, flowering Angel's Trumpet, fresh herbs and salty sea breezes. We love the fact that these micro-batched perfumes are made in a natural grain alcohol base and formulated carefully without parabens, phthalates and other harmful ingredients. Those amongst us who care about the environment will appreciate that every spritz still manages to capture the magical saltiness of the Pacific ocean waters. 100% vegan and cruelty-free, you can use it by itself or layer it on to create a stronger scent profile that will last for hours.



Consider your day made with this exquisite scent

Fogg’s Make My Day is sophisticated and indulgent, a perfectly heady mix of scents for evenings out. It’s bold and instantly recognisable with base notes that work equally well for the day - or night! So how do you know if you’ll love it? The best way is to try it sparingly and when you find you love it, stock up quickly - that’s just what we did! While Vini Cosmetics offers a large range of personal care and over-the-counter products, when it comes to a potent all-day scent, it doesn’t get any better than this.

Both will last long, the perfume as well as the scent!

This body is a strong contender for anyone who appreciates a memorable, signature smell. It also helps you to smell fresh and sweet the entire day. In a hot, humid country the gentle protection against body odour coupled with the pleasant scent is a great combination to find. While beauty counters are stocked with the latest scents, sometimes all you want on your gym run or morning walk is a quick, refreshing spray. With 800 sprays from every bottle, throw this into your bag or spritz some on before you leave the house for that easy breezy feeling anytime. This one lasts longer and makes a great buy!