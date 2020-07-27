Top women shorts for complete comfort

Available in multiple colours

These cool looking cotton shorts are relaxing and stylish at the same time. This mid-rise pair has a back patch pocket. The mid-thigh length pant is available in multiple colours and you can choose which one suits best for you. The fabric of this short is very comfortable. They are easy to wash and there is no hassle of ironing. If you are looking for the perfect shorts for yoga or workout, then stop right here.

Casual printed shorts

Going to a beach or for a post-dinner stroll, this printed short is something that you should sport with elegance and confidence. They go well with any casual top and accentuate your style quotient. This mid-rise short has an elasticated waistband and drawstrings. This versatile outfit is available in different prints and designs and you can choose which one you want to sport. These shorts will be your companion for your off-duty days, on vacations or at home. We recommend this item as it is an all-rounder that scores for both comfort and fashion.

Loose fit shorts

Looking for a loose fit pair? Then you should go for this one. The shorts have pockets on each side where you can easily keep your smartphone. They are trendy and can be teamed with a regular tee and a pair of casual shoes or sneakers. It comes in a loose fit and is available in different colour options. These cute shorts are a must have in the wardrobe for those who appreciate style.

Perfect for both indoors and outdoors

These easy to wear, stylish shorts have an amazing fabric. It has wide armholes and is apt for both indoor and outdoor wear. They can be worn to the gym or when you are out for a run. The shorts will add a sassy touch to your workout look. What makes them perfect for such strenuous activity is the fact that they can absorb sweat easily. These black shorts are made of breathable material. The sporty shorts can also be used as casual wear. What’s even more appealing is that they are pocket friendly and are available at an affordable price.