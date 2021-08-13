For quality music while exercising

Created for those with an active lifestyle, these earbuds have plenty to offer. They come equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers that deliver rich sound and silicone ear tips that keep the earbuds secure in your ear canal. Thanks to its lightweight design, you'll find using this set comfortable even during an extended workout session. A feature we love is that it also comes with a three-button remote with an inbuilt microphone, so you can effortlessly control your music or activate your voice assistant.

For comfort and superior sound, add this set to your cart.

A stylish option for limitless entertainment

Sleek, lightweight and water-resistant, these earphones are a fashionable set ideal for daily use. Thanks to fast Bluetooth 5.0 technology, you can pair these headphones with up to two devices and seamlessly switch between them for an enhanced audio experience. A stellar feature of this set is its outstanding battery life. Once fully charged, you can use it for up to 40 hours. What's more, it supports rapid charging, so you only need to charge it for 10 minutes to get a whopping 10 hours of playback time.

If you seek headphones with phenomenal battery life, this one checks all the right boxes.

Punchy bass to set your feet tapping

This earphone set is crafted using high-quality materials, which add to its durability and premium look. Powered by micro woofer drivers, these earphones deliver punchy low notes that are sure to please any basshead. You can have peace of mind when it comes to spills and water damage as this set has a waterproof coating that protects the sensitive electronics inside. It also boasts ergonomically designed earbuds, an inline remote, a lightweight neckband and a kevlar-reinforced cable.

If it's deep bass and durability you seek, this set's for you.

Ideal travel companion

Perfect for use in a plane or train, this set comes with impressive noise-cancelling technology. You can cut out all excess noise and just focus on your audio with a simple press of a button. The efficient technology used in this set delivers low-latency sound, which means that you can now experience immersive gaming and movie audio without any lags. Additional features of this fantastic device include a sweat-resistant design, deep bass, and up to 20 hours of playback.

Buy this set to experience superior sound while travelling.