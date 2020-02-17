Top ways to protect baby when outdoors

Whether shopping, running errands or heading to the beach, keep these products and gear hand to make sure your little tot is protected from the elements.

Mamaearth Mineral Based Sunscreen for Babies

For a baby exploring their environment is the way their brains and bodies grow and develop. Mama earth’s mineral-based sunscreen comes with a Made Safe Certification that helps your child step out with confidence and acclaimed protection. This sunscreen provides a waterproof layer of safety and contains nature’s sun protector Zinc oxide with an SPF level of 20. Protect their gentle skin from harmful UVA & UVB rays while the Cocoa and shea butter keep the skin moisturizes and soothes with Aloe Vera extracts. Dermatologically and clinically tested, hypoallergenic and safe even for sensitive skin, this is the best you can give your baby.

Love Crochet Art Kids Winter Crochet Cap (White,6 to 12 Months)

There's a good reason mothers and well-wishers are always putting cute hats on baby heads. With heads proportionately bigger than their bodies babies need hats more than we do because when uncovered they lose heat more rapidly or catch a chill quicker than adults. Built for a child 6 - 12 months with a head circumference between 16 to 17 inches this 100% handmade, crochet cap is the perfect head protection for any baby. Made with high-quality yarn, Its delicate styling makes it versatile enough to wear every day or even to a wedding or party occasion. If you’re going outside, it’s a good rule of thumb to keep a cap handy in case the temperature changes.

Mamaearth Natural Anti Mosquito Body Roll-On, 40ml

With a blend of 100% natural ingredients, Asia's first MadeSafe certified brand Mamaearth's Anti Mosquito Body Roll-On keeps baby safe for close to 8 hours. The DEET-free formula can be used to protect the whole family quickly and without worrying about toxic additions. Important especially in humid countries that face a threat from Dengue, Malaria, and Chikungunya, this body roll-on is made out of plant-based essential oils like Citronella, Eucalyptus and Lemongrass Oil that are known for their strong repellent properties. Our easy application gel is also made with natural ingredients and is even safe if it's accidentally ingested. Say yes to plenty of outdoor fun when you have this synthetic fragrance and alcohol-free mosquito repellent.

SoulSlings Soul Aseema Award-Winning Ergonomic Baby Carrier for Newborn to Toddler 4 Years Woven Cotton

A full wrap conversion soft structured adjustable carrier, the Soul AseemA Baby Carriers offers 3 ergonomic carry options. Newborn does not require an infant insert and the baby can be carried facing you or facing forward. Fully customizable with easy base and height adjustments, this comfortable sling can protect your child from birth to toddlerhood. The soft neck padding can be folded inward or outward to support the baby's neck. The three-way shoulder adjustment which can be in either X or H mode fits all body types and the wide, curved waistband with an easy sliding back/chest straps help to better distribute weight and go easy on the wearers back. Every new parent who wants to be up and about with their tot needs this helpful tool!

