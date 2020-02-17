Top ways to make baby bath time fun again

Bath time can be a happy event or a nightmare. Yet, every parent's main goal remains finding products that are safe to use and efficient enough to clean their babies. As a result, they’re always on the lookout for quality products that will not irritate their babies’ sensitive skin. We’ve researched and found popular products which can make bathing time something to look forward to every day.

Bath accessories for your baby Mee Mee Powder Puff

Specially designed for a baby's delicate skin after a bath, Mee Mee Powder Puffs help give the baby's skin a velvety finish. Compact and perfect for carrying around, these powder puffs are made to the highest safety standards. Fine, high quality cotton fibres won’t give your baby anything to cry about. To use simply saturate the puff with powder, and tap off the excess before application. Gently press the puff on the skin where needed and your baby will be smelling fresh and lovely for a long time. Premium finishing and high quality make this product a winner for any baby.

Brandonn All in 1 Ultra Soft Luxury Hooded Funny Caps Wrapper/Baby Bath Towel/Baby Blanket

A flannel towel with a wide hood, this soft bathing towel is perfect for babies and toddlers. Made with soft and skin friendly fabric this delightful material that feels good against your baby’s skin. Warm and comfortable your baby will love being snug and swaddled in this premium-quality, highly absorbent towel after a bath. The practical hood helps keep the warmth in after a nice bath as you transfer your baby from the bathing station to the room and dress them up. Quick drying and light weight, this easy to fold towel is also very travel friendly and highly recommended for your baby.

Mee Mee Nourishing Baby Soap with Almond & Milk Extracts 75g (Pack of 3)

Right from birth, your little one needs the utmost care to ensure supple, radiant and well-moisturized skin. Nourishing Baby Wellness Soap from the house of Mee Mee, is scientifically tested to meet the highest quality standards, this bar soap conforms to International Standards of Safety & Hygiene. A delicate blend of gentle fragrance, aloe vera, almond oil and milk extracts, it will help you keep your baby's delicate skin cleansed, smelling fresh and healthy always. Free of harmful parabens, aloe vera maintains the skin's elasticity and makes this a good choice for frequent use.

Himalaya Baby Cream

Himalaya’s Baby Cream is specially formulated to protect your little one's rubbed elbows, chapped cheeks, bruised knees and sensitive skin all over. It offers unique protection against irritating wetness and windburn and has key ingredients like Olive Oil and Vitamin E that nourish, protect and soften skin. Free from parabens, mineral oil, and synthetic colours, it has soothing and anti-chafing properties that keep the baby's skin healthy and soft. Country Mallow provides skin conditioning and antioxidant properties while licorice soothes the baby's skin and maintains its natural softness.

