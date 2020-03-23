Top water heaters that will refresh you in a jiffy!

Crompton Solarium DLX 3 Litre Instant Water Heater (Ivory)

Crompton Solarium DLX 3 Litre Instant Water Heater is an ISI marked product with five-star performance and high-quality. It comes fitted with ultra-thick stainless steel of superior 304 grade that has a long life and is rust free. You get a two-year comprehensive warranty on the product, which means the assurance you need that this 6.5 bar pressure will work flawlessly in high rises or anywhere! A number of happy customers pick the Crompton water heater because of its advanced technology anti-siphon protection. This system prevents the backflow of water from the tank providing added protection to the heating element and keeps your heater running perfectly for years to come. Go ahead and pick one without hesitation!

AquaHot Premium Super Instant Water Heater

This little geyser is the perfect replacement for oversized storage geysers that usually take up a lot of space and run up your electricity. Get the water as hot as you like by simply adjusting the inflow of water from the tap. To install, simply fit it onto the water tap and enjoy a continuous flow of hot water within the next 4 seconds. Quick and easy to use, you can easily get 20 liters of hot water in 5-10 minutes. AquaHot Premium portable instant geyser even comes with a power switch and auto cut-off feature for safety that gives you peace of mind whenever you use it. We found this effective, and safe to use, and would recommend it to all!

Bajaj Popular Plus Vertical Storage Water Heater (White)

Available in 10L, 15L, and 25L variants, this water heater is a 2000 watts model that's more than suitable for high-rise buildings with 8 bars of pressure and a powder-coated metal body. An adjustable thermostat and a magnesium anode for extra protection from corrosion and leakage give you peace of mind and 15 liters of hot water whenever you need it. Besides, it even has multiple safety systems for protection against dry heating, overheating and overpressure. Destressing with a long, hot shower just became so much easier.

Racold Pronto Water Heater

Gone are the days when you had to put the heat switch on and wait for the heating to begin! Racold Pronto Instant Water Heater is one of the best-selling instant water heaters in India. One of the most well-liked and trusted brands, this heater has a sleek and compact design and is perfect for small requirements. Equipped with a maximum rated pressure bar of about 6.5 this wall-mounted 3l geyser is rustproof and very efficient. The thick PUF helps in retaining hot water for some time and there is an inbuilt three-level safety for the high-temperature water and pressure cut out the thermostat to improve safety and give you peace of mind always. This is a steal and a buy you don't need to think twice for!

