Top watches for young boys

Vibrant colour option

These watches are a combination of multiple colours. This particular model comes in a lovely shade of blue. There are comic characters drawn on the watch band. Both the band and the case are made of plastic. There is the Avengers symbol ‘A’ on the dial, while the watch hands and the numericals are in white. The analog watch has a water resistance ability for around 30 metres. All-in-all this is a fashionable accessory for your young boy. If you want the most stylish of watches, go for this product.

For every occasion

The classy collection is made for people who believe in beautiful beginnings and for timeless memories. It is made with world class quality and the perfect craftsmanship. The smart outlook makes this the best timepiece for your child. It has a digital display and is water resistant up to 30 metres. This watch is a great mix of luxury and style. In spite of all the amazing features, this comes at an affordable price. This is a great choice for parents who want a watch in the budget range for their boys.

Brilliant and classy

The case material of this watch is made of brass while the band is an assortment of different colours. It has a round case which is made of brass. The band of this watch is made of leather. For the precision of time, it has a quartz movement. Vibrant and visually appealing, this analog watch from the house of Disney will become your kid's instant favourite. If your child is Marvel and comic characters in general, this watch is an absolutely must buy. Your kid can walk into any party with this watch on and be the centre of attraction with the number of superheroes shining away on his wrist.

Digital display

The watch will complement the overall persona of your child. The watch dial has a digital display and comes in a white colour with a round dial with symbols for hour and minute. There is some amount of black around the case and the buttons. These watches are extremely durable and will last for many years. They can be worn by your child while playing, lounging around at home or at a birthday party. If you need a watch for your child that offers durability and longevity, invest in this one.