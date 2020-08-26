Top washing machines with in-built heaters

Packed with features

This washing machine has a capacity of 7.5 kg and is ideal for a family of 5 to 6. It is a top-loading fully-automatic washing machine. It comes with a steel drum, soft-close and toughened lid. There are 12 wash programs along with smart sensors for detecting the amount of detergent required and for raising an alert for voltage fluctuations and water conditions. The washing machine also has add-on features for a smart wash like hot catalytic soak and four power drying options. If you are looking for a feature-packed top loading washing machine, this is the perfect choice for you.

Smart water sensor

It has a clever feature that adjusts the level of water by sensing the amount of load. In fact, it reduces the water usage that helps reduce the power bill. Not just that, it uses hot water to thoroughly remove the detergent residue and bacteria formed inside the wash drum, increasing the life of the machine and giving you a perfect washing experience. It also has an express wash feature which gives fresh and hygienically clean laundry in under 60 minutes. This machine is meant for a family of 3 to 4 members. The unlock and reload function allows you to open the door to add or remove items in the middle of the cycle. Ideal for anyone who wants to invest in an energy-saving washing machine.

Gentler on clothes

This fully-automatic, front load washing machine provides one of the finest wash quality. It has a drum surface that is made to create a gentle water cushion that prevents damage to fabrics. The machine suits a small family of 3-4 people. It has a 2D wash system which uses a wash and rinse cycle with a shower system that ensures thorough soaking and a cleaner wash. It also comes with a ball valve technology that lets the water out while keeping the detergent in, this technology prevents wastage of detergent. The machine runs higher the spin speed that results in a faster drying time. Perfect for people with busy lives who want their clothes to be ready to wear in no time.

Functions even in low water pressure

This machine is equipped with 23 wash programs, including spin speed selection and mute washing. It is ideal for a family that has 5 to 6 members. Be it daily wear cottons or delicate fabrics like satins and silks, this washing machine lets you customize your wash to deliver efficient cleaning. The wide voltage frequency ensures that your machine works seamlessly even during voltage fluctuations. This machine functions even when the water pressure is low. This is a basic washing machine for anyone looking for a budget-friendly option.