Top wardrobes to save space

A complete wardrobe

If it’s a stylish and spacious wardrobe that you want, this is just the thing for you. It is portable with a knock-down construction to enable easy transportation. The smooth texture and lustrous walnut finish makes it a stylish buy for all your wardrobe needs. It is made of quality engineered wood and has a flat weighted base for additional stability. It also has a key lock mechanism for additional security. If you are looking for an all-rounder wardrobe, this is the easy pick for you.

Suitable even for small rooms

This wardrobe has a beautiful design. There are two large shelves for clothes, dressing accessories and other garments. The hanging rods are suitable for keeping suits, jackets or dresses in an organised manner. This wardrobe provides for great functionality in addition to optimum storage. The wardrobe though required carpenter assembly which is usually provided by the seller. It is a good product to get the best out of limited space and could prove to be great value-add for those residing in cramped accommodations. Searching for an affordable wardrobe for your home? This could be the right choice.

Strong and Durable

It is a spacious 2-door wardrobe which is elegantly designed. A long-length glass on one of the doors helps it double up as a dressing mirror for any of your bedrooms, helping you save on some much needed space. It possesses a natural wood look and comes in wenge (dark brown colour) finish. The wardrobe’s smooth and curved edges not only make it look aesthetically pleasing but also give much-needed protection against scrapes or cuts over a long period of time. It also has a rust-resistant hardware which makes it very easy to clean and maintain. So if you want a wardrobe that has the ability to last decades, just for this product.

Basic storage unit

This is your everyday basic with no frills attached. Made up of engineered wood with a laminate finish, it is available in a brown colour. The wardrobe requires basic assembly and comes with a handy set of DIY instructions. It has a standard design with three different compartments. There is enough hanging space for you to hang your shirts, pants, suits, etc without having to worry about creases. This is a wardrobe for those looking for a basic unit to store their clothes, ideal for the busy bachelors.