Top wallpapers for a beautiful home

Coated with PVC

The bright purple wallpaper comes with a highlighted self-design. Use this on furniture, kitchen or in the bedroom. The surface is coated with PVC that makes the wallpaper easy to clean. The wall paper is available three other colours including light pink, light purple and white to brighten up the walls. The exquisite flower design detailing is likely to add simplicity and versatility. They are shock proof and quake resistant. If you like to keep things simple yet fashionable, then go for this.

Realistic and rich look

This self-adhesive wallpaper has a premium texture and comes in grey bricks design. The wallpaper gives a much more realistic and rich look to the walls. This thick material adds to its longevity to this wallpaper. It is ideal for kitchen cabinets or living room walls or even for the washing area. The tile texture adds volume to the walls. The dark colour makes them look cleaner for long. It is oil and stain proof. The brick wallpaper is manufactured to look like the walls are made of the square bricks. Your search for a stainproof wallpaper ends with this product.

Nature print wallpaper

This multi-colour and diverse wallpaper is likely to add more colour to your walls. Nature print wallpaper, with beautiful birds, butterflies, flowers and branches, is available in four different sizes making it convenient to get the continuous pattern. It has a matte finish and is made of high quality, waterproof and durable material. The wallpapers are long lasting and stay on for years without fading. Can be easily cleaned with the help of a damp cloth. They are ideal for living rooms, bedrooms, cafes, among others. Easy to install, just peel and apply them to the desired area. If you like to be surrounded by nature and colourful walls then this is for you.

Floral design and subtle base

Beautifully designed wallpaper is sure to give your home a very luxurious makeover. The floral design wallpaper with light grey base will lighten up and add value to the walls. Decorate your living room with a matching floral sofa. This wallpaper is sure to transform the home in minutes. It will add the warmth and subtle design. This budget friendly wallpaper can also make for a good gifting option. Let your creativity roam free while using this attractive wallpaper to design your home. This is a top quality wallpaper for buyers who seek the best.