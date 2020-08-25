Top wall stickers to enhance the beauty of any room

A fairytale bliss

An acrylic made wall sticker that is durable, reusable, waterproof and easy to clean. It has a very easy installation process and fixes very strongly on the walls of your home with industrial strong adhesive tape. It consists of a silver fairy and seven stars which reflect like a mirror on the wall. Dakshita - Fairy with 7 Stars Silver best fits a kid’s bedroom. No need to worry about the scratches that can be made by the kid destroying the wall sticker as it is completely scratch resistant thus its beauty will stay intact for a long time.

Matt finish sticker

A lovely and full blown PVC vinyl wall sticker of pink pentas flower bunches along with butterflies flying over them. The sticker is non-toxic, waterproof and very easy to install. The matt finish of the sticker makes it more attractive. Decals Design 'Flowers Dandelion' Wall Sticker comes in the size of 70cms in length and 50cms in width making it perfect to be used on a plain column or right beside your window, but it has to be a rectangular shaped surface which shall enhance the look. Make sure the surface is devoid of dust, grease or any other contamination to get best results.

Unleash the creativity in you

A do it yourself (DIY) wall sticker wherein you are provided with a number of circle shaped stickers of various radius and thicknesses made from high quality cast acrylic that is durable, scratch resistant, and waterproof. You can design any pattern and arrange them as per your wish. The stickers come with a plastic protection layer to avoid scratches during shipping and installation. Wall1ders Atulya Arts Rings and Dots Silver is a pack of 30 stickers and gives a very sophisticated look thus can be used at the office decor.

Portray your love for nature

This sticker calls upon all the nature lovers to adorn their walls with these beautiful scenery wall stickers. It is self adhesive PVC material made stickers that consists of cherry blossom branches, with mountains and a lake with a man canoeing a boat - a very typical scenery yet eye catching one owing to the smart choice of colours used. It looks best with pastel or dark background walls and will definitely beautify your living room. Amazon Brand - Solimo Wall Sticker for Living Room has a very ideal size of 200cm X 150cms and is easily applicable on walls, tiles and smooth surfaces.