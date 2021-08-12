Make counting fun with these stickers

These colourful number stickers are made of PVC vinyl and are super easy to apply to the wall. They're also super easy to peel off and re-adjust if you're not happy with the placement. And the best part is that the adhesive won't chip off your paint or ruin your walls when it comes time to take them off. If you have young toddlers or preschoolers at home, this can be the perfect set of stickers to help them learn their numbers and perfect their counting skills.

Excellent visual aids for young children

Measuring at about 100 x 80 cm, these matte vinyl stickers are big enough to be seen clearly from anywhere in the room. In addition to each of the 0 to 10 number stickers, you also get stickers that show the same number of fingers held up. These features make them a great visual aid for toddlers who are just learning to count and read. This set is the perfect choice for a classroom, study room or playroom.

Out of this world sticker set

These height chart stickers also come with a set of adorable and bright solar system stickers that will also help your little one learn the names of all the planets. The print and adhesive quality of the stickers is quite impressive and they feature quirky characters for each member of the solar system. Perfect for any size room, they are easy to cut out and set up on the wall. This height chart is suitable for tots who have just begun crawling to kids in preschool.

Eye-catching alphabet stickers

They come in a range of eye-catching colours, and each letter also has a picture depicting an item that begins with it. Conveniently, all the alphabets are individual stickers, so you can space them out and arrange them where you would like them. They adhere well to a range of surfaces, so you can get creative and even put them on walls, floors and cupboards. If you've just begun teaching your tiny tot their ABCs, this can help speed up the process and make it fun and visual.