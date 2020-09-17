Top wall stickers for children's bedrooms

Add colour to your life

Ideal for any wall in your child's room this product comes with 19 3D butterflies in different colours. Crafted from eco-friendly and child-safe materials, you can safely use these stickers in children's rooms. You can use these multicoloured stickers together on a wall or spread them out to instantly brighten up the look of a room. Apart from being a fun activity sticking these butterflies around, this product also doubles up as a learning tool as you can use it to teach young children to identify colours.

This sticker set is an excellent way for you to add a bit of magic to your child's room.

For an out of this world experience

Teach your children about space and planets with this amazing reusable wall sticker. This product encourages your children to use their imagination and explore the elements of the night sky and solar system right from the comfort of their bedroom. While the vibrant colours and attractive designs will captivate your child's imagination, this sticker allows you to refresh the look of a bedroom instantly. For best results, make sure that the wall is completely smooth and clean before applying it.

If you're looking for a sticker that adds an element of fun and learning to your child's room, then this product is for you.

Decorate your child's room in minutes

These stickers are an excellent way to transform a young one's bedroom into an underwater adventure. The individual stickers are conveniently pre-cut to allow you to cover a wider area by placing them on any smooth surface such as walls, mirrors and cupboards. With easy to follow numbering, you can apply the stickers to form the desired preset pattern or allow your children to express their creativity by letting them apply the stickers. The bright colours and children-themed underwater creatures will bring hours of joy to little children.

For a design that looks professionally painted on, these stickers are your top pick.

Homeschooling made fun

Perfect for play and lessons, this sticker is an excellent investment for a child's room. While this product is ideal for parents who want to homeschool their children, kids will also love drawing and scribbling on this durable, space-saving blackboard sticker. Made for use with regular chalk, this blackboard is erasable and helps you save paper too. Divided into four separate parts, this product allows you to apply them on different areas or together for a larger writing surface.

Buy this product for a fun way to help your child develop their writing and drawing skills.