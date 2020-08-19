Top walking shoes for men

With a flexible sole

These shoes come in neutral grey colour with light blue accents. The material on top of the shoes helps in air circulation while its moderated ankles take full care of your feet when you go out for a walk. The lace-up enclosure gives a firm fit while still being comfortable if you are playing or on a day out. The sole material is made of ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), a compound that ensures flexibility quite like rubber. The shoes should be allowed to air and deodorize on a regular basis, this also helps them retain their natural shape and stay fresh. This is your run-of-the-mill basic walking shoes available at a budget price.

Mesh for air circulation

These shoes can be used for walking, running or during a workout. They are attractive and stylish enough to be even worn with casual clothes. They are ideally designed for men who need a pair of comfortable footwear for day trips. The shoes are made from mesh material and available in a lovely sky blue colour. They feature a lace-up closure for a proper and snug fit.They have a padded sole to provide proper support to your feet. This is a product from one of the world’s leading manufacturers of sports and casual footwear. We recommend this pair which is meant for those who want to buy a shoe that uses high technology and design innovation.

Great fit for daylong wear

This one has an outer material mesh with a lace-up type closure. The heels are flat in nature, to make it comfortable while walking on all kinds of surfaces. It provides the best fits and is very comfortable. One need not worry about foot pain, even if the shoes are worn for a whole day. It is available in a grey and orange colour combination with the logo very prominently displayed at the top. This should be the pick if comfort is on the top of your mind.

Lightweight feel

These are your perfect pair of sporty spirit shoes which are not only durable and also have a sturdy grip. They are stylish but also very functional ensuring flexibility and freedom of movement. They have a very responsive cushioning and enhanced lightweight feel.The slip-on type closure makes it easier to wear them without wasting much time. The comfortable inside padding ensures they are easy to use while walking or running. The pair is a wonderful option for those looking for slip-on walking shoes.