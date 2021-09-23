Instant freshness for dull eyes

This under eye cream works well for sensitive skin and leaves a soothing and calm effect after each application. It is an ideal remedy at the end of a long day at work. It soothes the under-eye, reducing dullness and puffiness: the Vitamin C and caffeine powered formula helped decongest that delicate area and surpassed our expectations. The gel consistency makes it perfect for all skin types and even sensitive skin. Buy this if you’re looking for an antioxidants rich product to brighten the under-eye area.

Harness the power of nature

Pregnancy brings with it lots of excitement but also makes skin prone to allergies. We found this easy-to-use massage roller to have a gentle formulation containing the soothing organic Chamomile Oil, which effectively soothing the area around the eyes. The Chia Seed Oil, Coffee Oil and Vitamins B3 and E take care of fine lines, dark circles and puffiness making this an excellent gift for a tired parent who would love a little luxury. Gift this to a friend or loved one to show them you care.

Hydrogel booster for dry under eyes

This is for all the folks who have just started noticing the fine lines around their eye areas. This under-eye gel is made with certified 100% natural active ingredients like Matcha Green Tea, Caffeine and cucumber. The lightweight formula is absorbed quickly and works on puffiness, pigmentation, dryness and fine lines. Cruelty-free and with no dangerous chemicals, this gel is the perfect thing to upgrade your nighttime skincare routine.

Fight the appearance of wrinkles

The sulphate and paraben-free properties of this cream roll-on make this a good option for men and women. We found this to be a fantastic option for not only its moisturising properties that target any dryness under the eyes but also helps even out under-eye skin tone. This eye serum acted as a quick fix to lighten the dark circles and reduce wrinkles. Its most helpful feature is that the gel can be applied even over makeup.

