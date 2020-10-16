Top twinning couple watches

Luxurious collection

This analog unisex watch comes with a round copper dial and stainless steel band and back. The strap has a silver and copper combination to give them an exquisite and luxurious look. The watches work on lithium-ion batteries and are water-resistant up to 30 meters. The men’s watch has the day and date option, making it easier to keep track of the date. The women’s watch comes with a date tracker and smaller dial. It has four Swarovski, two each at twelve hours, and a six-hour index to add more glamour. This couple watch set is perfect for daily wear.

Water-resistant

This stainless steel combination of analog watches comes in silver and gold combination on the dial and band. The round dial of the men's watch has a golden rim and white dial. All hour indexes are highlighted in gold and have a month and date tracker at the third-hour interval. The women’s watch comes with an oval dial and twelfth, third, sixth, and ninth hour indexes are highlighted. They come in a beautiful combination of silver and gold on the strap. Both watches are water-resistant. Need a good watch set at a budget price? Go for this one.

With moon phase dial

This look-alike couple watch is a must-have if you want to make a style statement every time you wear them. The watches have stainless steel silver and golden combination of dial and band. They come with a golden rim and silver dial with a moon phase from twelfth to sixth-hour intervals. The ladies watch has a smaller dial and a very stylish and different strap to give the watch bracelet look. All the hour indexes are highlighted in gold. For that special evening with friends and family, don these and shine as a couple.

Rich in details

This effortless timeless piece is a brilliant blend of luxury and simplicity. The round black dial compliments its style. The watches have one color stainless steel dial and metal band, the silver hands and silver indexes add a nice touch and contribute to the overall appearance of the watch. The watch features a sturdy mineral crystal to protect the dial. The durable materials guarantee longevity and long life. If you are looking for a complete watch, then your search ends here.