Top TV units for your living room

Easy to set up

It is the perfect wall mounted entertainment center for your living room. The unit comes with three different compartments which can be used to put remotes, set top box, DVD unit. The unit is made of particle board -- high grade prelam engineering wood with natural wood grain finish. It has a wenge colour (dark brown) which adds to its elegance. This is a DIY item and comes with necessary hardware and with a detailed installation guide. It is a minimalistic item which will appeal to those looking for a contemporary design.

Get rid of clutter

This unit is made for all types of homes and all sizes of TVs. It has a clean, convenient and classic look which can adapt to any space. The design cuts the idea of excess by keeping decoration to a minimum. The unit comes with plenty of storage space so that you can keep different items in it and remove the clutter from your living room. It can be placed well in your living area or bedroom. Additionally, the unit also provides space for photo frames, book shelves and other decorating material depending on the design you choose. Anyone looking for a TV unit which provides abundance of storage space, should opt for this product.

Pre-laminated and waterproof

This TV unit will provide you an organised look. The utility shelf is crafted out of engineered wood and can sustain a considerable amount of weight without causing any damage to itself. It is pre-laminated and hence waterproof. The top surface of the furniture is flat and smooth due to the lamination. It is suitable for placing TVs up to 32 inches. The white colour of the unit does make it stand out from the usual black or brown. For buyers who want to invest in a complete product, this unit is an easy pick.

Sleek and matte finish

This one is available in a pinewood and has a matte finish. The material is strong and sturdy and will certainly last for many years. It is a sleek and sturdy rectangular TV stand and entertainment unit with two storage cabinets. There are a few covered units where one can store items that need to be protected from dust. It is the ideal TV unit for a buyer who prefers a long-lasting and no-frills product.