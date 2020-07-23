Top trousers for men for effortless style

Look fashionable

Cotton trousers make you feel comfortable whenever you wear them. This stylish trouser is a smart alternative to denims. This regular fit trouser sits close through the waist and thighs. It falls straight from knee to ankle, giving you that trendy look. This relaxed pair of cotton trouser is available in a variety of colours. It has slant pockets on the side and a buttoned welt pocket at the back. These trousers are very easy to maintain and at times it does not even require ironing. Pair it with a matching shirt or polo T-shirt and wear with sneakers or floaters. Wear this and shine through an evening party.

For all body types

Give your dressing style a twist with trousers that are perfect for all occasions. This pair of pants looks trendy and gives you the best of comfort. These pleated trousers suit all body types and are available in many sizes. It is made of 70% cotton and 30% linen and can be easily washed in a washing machine. This one will accentuate your fashion quotient. It is perfect for office wear and can be paired with a formal or semi-formal shirt.

Trousers with many pockets

This relaxing slim fit trouser has five pockets that let you easily keep mobile phones, wallet, a small notebook, or basic stationery. The khaki-coloured pair sits just right at the hips and legs. This pant is designed to create a sleek and sophisticated look and provides you best of comfort. The snug fit makes this trouser look stylish. You should add this multipurpose trouser to your wardrobe as you can wear them on formal and casual occasions. It is also perfect to be worn for dates, night outs or even when you are travelling.

An exciting colour

Looking for a stretchable, ankle length trouser then you should go for this pair. They are just perfect for daily use. Available in an exciting olive green colour, they can be worn to college, office or even when you are catching up with friends. These pants have distinctive stitching around the pocket and waistline area. The colour of this trouser is unique. These trousers have a regular fit, allowing you the freedom of movement you seek.