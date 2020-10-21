Top toys for dogs

Cotton rope

This one is a nice chew toy which fulfils the needs of your dog. It is great to clean teeth, keep health, redirect biting behaviour, and it also strengthens the bond between dog and owner. This rope toy is almost addictive and soon your canine friend will make it a part of its playing routine. When a dog plays with this chew toy, it is perfect for them as they can also polish their teeth with natural cotton. It is a 100 percent cotton product and can be cleaned easily through a wash. This is a real value for money product.

Love your pet more

The pack contains a rubber bone and a hole ball. This bone is made of the best quality rubber. Ithas been shaped like a bone which has soft spikes on the surface which cleans and massages the gums of your dog. It is also flavoured which makes this toy a favourite of dogs. The toy is ideal for medium and large dog breeds. This dog toy is designed to help keep your pet busy and engaged both mentally and physically. One of the best things about the ball is that it comes with holes and hence, it can be stuffed with dry treats which your dogs would love. For dog owners who need a rubber toy, this is a clear pick.

Surprise your pooch

This toy is made from safe, long-lasting natural rubber and hence, it is an ideal toy for all breeds of dog. This ball is flexible, scented, and durable. The ball lasts for long even for the toughest of chewers. The surface of the ball has soft peaked spikes and this helps to massage gums and teeth. The rubber ball has an excellent bounce, sure to surprise your pooch to the core. It also prevents tartar, plaque build up and helps in cleaning teeth. Chewing the ball also helps the jaws exercise. If you need a durable toy, this is where your search ends.

The best a pet can get

This is a combination of dog rope toys: single carrot, corn stick and knot dumbbell. Your dog will just love these toys. It is an ideal product to play catch or tug of war games with your four-legged friends. Playing with your pets is extremely important as it keeps them healthy and makes the bond with their owners stronger. They are made of non-toxic material and are safe for your furry friends.The extra large size rope toys are specially designed for small, medium and large dogs.Your pet will not feel bored ever. All these features make it one of the best toys out there.