Top toy scooters for children

Features back wheel brake

This scooter is a true childhood companion for anyone above the age of four. It is a 3-tyre scooter that features a back wheel brake for additional safety. This scooter comes with your Ben10 cartoon character, one of the favourites with children. The child can control the turning and balance easily by physical inclination. The scooter has tractor wheels for greater smoothness and is also adjustable to three height levels. This one is ideal to be carried during travels because it is easily foldable.

Light-up LED wheels

This scooter has smooth guiding wheels with a wide slip-resistant deck. In addition to this, it has a wide rear wheel base to provide excellent stability. The base is made with high-quality material that makes it more durable and it’s completely safe for your little one. The wide wheels reduce the noise and have shock absorption capability. The height of the handlebar can be adjusted according to the height of the child. This product is suitable for kids between 3 and 10 years. Want to get a durable toy scooter that will last for a long time? Go for this one.

Easy grip handles

This is a stylish and trendy scooter. It comes with a water sipper, bell and a stand for parking as well. This new power ranger scooter comes with a large wheel size. It can withstand a weight of around 45 kg, so it is suitable for anyone from the age of 4 to 12. It is a three-wheeler with easy grip handles. The handles can be adjusted to 3 levels. The scooter is designed with a skid-resistant foot plate for safety. Pick this scooter if you want a product which ticks all the boxes.

Can be used indoors too

This scooter has an eye-catching design with fluorescent colours. Its unique design allows kids to start riding it without even learning how to balance, which makes it safe even for little ones around 3 yrs. The scooters comply with all necessary safety certifications. This makes it one of the safest products in the market. It has PU wheels for a smooth ride. The scooter can be used indoors too as it will not leave any mark on tiles due to high quality wheels. This 3-wheel scooter features a streamlined new deck which is sturdy with weight capacity of 75 kg. This is a great choice if you want a strong and stafe ride for your child.