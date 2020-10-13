Top toy cars for kids

Colourful and fun

This product includes four monster trucks. Unlike other toy cars these monster truck toys have rubber tyres and they come in vibrant colours. The very interesting factor of this product is that when it reaches its full momentum it goes for a 360 degree twirl making toy time fun for your kids. Another plus is that it does not have any sharp edges or small plastic components that are easily breakable. If you are looking for a sturdy, fun and vibrant toy car to keep your toddler busy throughout the day, this is the product for you.

Has zigzag ramps

If you are looking for something simple yet interesting this toy car set is for you. This product is made of wood and non-toxic paint. The toy car set consists of an assembled zigzag ramp and four wooden cars. It is easy and simple to set up, and pack it away. This wooden car ramp racer is suitable for children from 1 to 3 years old. Other than the race tracks, this set also has a garage to park the cars when you are not playing. For those who seek an affordable car toy for their children, this is a pocket-friendly choice.

A 50 car pack

This is perhaps the most popular toy maker in the world. Their line of toy cars has entertained generations. The product includes 50 cars all of which are one of their kind. It consists of race cars, trucks, sedans and many other popular models. Made of metal, your kids will have hours of racing fun with these fancy cars. The set comes with a box that comes in handy for storage. This toy car set is a great way to begin your collection. This is a brand which is popular with both kids and serious collectors. This is amazing buy for someone who wants to invest in a brand with a rich heritage and experience of delivering top quality products.

Provides a good grip

This toy car set is a mini construction vehicle set that includes a dump truck, one cement mixer, one bulldozer, and a tractor. This set of four toy cars are simple push and go toys. These colourful cars are friction powered with automatic rotating functions and other charming details. The size is just perfect for little hands and the chunky design provides for a good grip. Buyers who seek an option that can go through the regular wear and tear easily should think about this product.