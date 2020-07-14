Top toothbrush sets for families for best dental hygiene

Keep those teeth shining

Get a pleasant feeling after cleaning the mouth with this toothbrush. The soft bristles ensure that no bleeding takes place when you clean your teeth everyday. There are six toothbrushes available in this pack which is ideal for a family with 5 to 6 members. This pack is one of the most excellent offers from one of the oldest brands in the industry. Use these toothbrushes with multi angle cross bristles to get effective deep cleaning that prevents plaque from developing. The soft bristles are good for your teeth and gums, that’s precisely the reason you should go for this toothbrush set.

Comes with a tongue cleaner

The bristles of these toothbrushes are built at a unique angle of 16 degree in opposing directions to reach every difficult corner of the mouth. There are two rows of soft gum stimulators attached on the top of the head of these brushes that gently massages your gum, improving its health drastically within weeks. This set also has a tongue cleaner available with it that removes the odour causing bacteria on your tongue making sure your breath comes fresh and clean. It is one of the most reliable toothbrush brands available in the market. Worried about the health of your gums? This toothbrush gum stimulator is what you need to protect them from gingivitis.

Ergonomically designed handles for better grip

The toothbrushes are gentle on sensitive gums and teeth but effective against plaque and other dirt. Its head has been specifically designed to give a well-rounded cleaning of all the hard to reach corners inside the mouth. They have broad ergonomically designed handles for a strong and better grip. Get maximised cleaning and relief from sensitivity by using these brushes twice a day for a stretch of three months. Change the brush after this period. If you want a toothbrush that will deal with tooth sensitivity, this product is the answer to all your dental problems.

These toothbrushes are made of bamboo

These eco friendly toothbrushes are made up of BPA free charcoal and bamboo material. The 100 percent natural sustainable toothbrushes can be recycled and reused. The bristles are made with great care and dual layer technology. The inner layer is made out of PBT which is an engineering plastic to give you strong cleaning. The outer layer is made from natural bamboo charcoal to bring the brush to match with the food grade standards. The 4 C curve handle makes it easier to hold and guide the brush along with every angle of your mouth. The wood product is far more durable than any plastic material. The product will appeal to those who want to contribute to the well-being of nature with every step. The bamboo toothbrushes are biodegradable and one of the most eco friendly products available right now.