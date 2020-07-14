Top toothbrush holders for your bathroom

Made of high quality plastic

To keep your bathroom counter clean and tidy, the toothbrush stand is a must. Designed to fit into most medicine cabinets in bathrooms, it is hugely useful and gives that neat appearance. Featuring 3 sections for toothbrushes, 1 for toothpaste, and 1 larger space for your rinse cups, this toothbrush stand holder is kid-friendly. It helps keep your dental necessities off the counter and safe. Made of durable plastic, this toothbrush holder is meant for families. A perfect buy for those looking for innovative design and longevity.

Mount it easily on the wall

It is important to keep things stylish, isn't it. This crosslink robust and solid toothbrush holder does exactly that for your bathroom decor. Can be easily mounted on a wall, is anti-rust and moisture free, giving it that spanking brand new look all the time. Easily fits in a toothpaste and has spaces to hold your toothbrushes. A neat and simple design, it is easy to clean as well. If you are looking for a quality product to store all your dental necessities, this one here is just for you. Crafted with highest quality stainless steel it gives you that rust-free experience and that long last shine and strength.

This one is easy to install

As you sleepily walk into the bathroom, you no longer have to struggle with the tube pumping out the last drop of paste, this automatic toothpaste dispenser does that for you. The squeezer pump based on vacuum technology delivers a nice amount of toothpaste with no waste and mess, squeezing out the last drop. It also comes with a toothbrush holder that could hold up to 5 brushes. Approved food grade silicone, non-toxic odour, easy to clean, durable plastic for long term use, it is great for both adults and children. Operates without a battery and needs no charging. This hands free toothpaste dispenser is just the product if you are looking for an automatic experience, mount it on a wall or mirror and you are good to go.

Detachable for easy cleaning

This toothbrush caddy is divided into several compartments providing organised storage for a range of oral care items, including toothbrushes, toothpaste tubes, and dental floss. It is dismantled for easy cleaning and features a shallow compartment for small items, a ventilation hole for quick-drying and a non-slip base. Its attractive, compact design makes it a nice addition to your bathroom. This multipurpose storage holder stand is just the product to keep your various bathroom essentials organized with clutter now a thing of the past.