Top teas to begin your day

Give you instant energy

It can be teamed up with milk for a cup full of aroma. And if you are looking for a stronger sipping experience then brew it without the milk. The tea is sure to give you instant energy. The tea comes in the form of loose leaves with a unique blend of Assam CTC teas. It comes in a golden pouch packaging with 15 percent longer leaves. If you are having a dull day and need a strong beverage to instantly lift your mood, then this tea is all you need.

Can also be enjoyed cold

This is one of the most well-known brands out there. It is among the most commonly served tea in the hospitality sector and easy to spot these tea bags in your hotel room. Someone who is not a big fan of hot tea can choose this product as it can also be enjoyed cold with a dash of honey to a refreshing day. Camomile comes with a subtle and flowery flavour. The leaves used in this product are handpicked and come in the form of tea bags to make it convenient to carry along wherever you go. This is a perfect cuppa for those who want the best of everything from their choice of tea.

Consistency in aroma

It is strong and tasteful tea from a brand with a rich heritage. It is known for its premium tea and promises consistency in aroma and taste. With every cup, a fine blend of tradition, history and heritage is served. Leaves from best tea gardens are selected and it offers regional specific blends for supreme satisfaction. The brand is one of the most trusted names in India and is among the largest suppliers and exporters of tea in the country. If you are looking for a trusted tea experience with a great taste, then this is the one.

Handpicked long tea leaves

The leaves for this product are picked from the tea gardens of Assam and Darjeeling, both well-known for giving a distinct flavour to the beverage. It brings a rich blend of CTC and handpicked long tea leaves. The long leaves enhance the richness and flavour. This one is ideal for making tea of your choice be it masala tea, ginger tea or sulaimani tea. The pack comes with a convenient zip-lock to retain the freshness of tea leaves during storage. Want the best of flavour in your tea? Your search ends here.