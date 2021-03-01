Top tableware sets for daily use

Nonbreakable dinner set

A dinner set of 24 pieces, this dinner set is made out of stainless steel. The steel is non-breakable making it very strong for daily use. It can be used at home or at the office. The food-grade stainless steel makes rust-free. So no need to worry about maintenance. It includes all the dinner set pieces you need every day. Plates, curry bowls, dessert bowls, quarter plates, spoons, etc. The glossy finish furthermore gives it a very elegant touch. Easy to clean and easy store this stainless steel dinner set is perfect for everyday use.

Comes with intricate designs

This dinner set has beguiling delicate designs. This tableware is made out of toughened opal glass material which makes it very strong and sturdy. Completely free of bone ash, this dinner set is environmentally aware and uses no animal products. This also makes the dinner ultra-hygienic and lightweight. They don't stain like plastic dishes. Easy to clean by hand and you can clean these dishes in the dishwasher which makes it even more user-friendly. Enjoying warm, delectable food has never been so easy.

Stoneware dinnerware

Be it a fun party with friends or a casual meal at home, this 18-piece dinnerware set is a modern essential everyone can enjoy. It includes six sets of 28 cm dinner plates, 20 cm salad plates, and 18 cm bowls. This complete set offers service for six. Made with resilient stoneware this dinnerware set is optimal for daily use. Choose between a variety of vibrant and neutral tones to match your aesthetic, and experience style and functionality in one. Equally ideal for serving a multi-course meal as it is for a quick lunch or bowl of cereal, the set is great for families or for individuals who frequently entertain.

Enjoy a true vegetarian experience

Easily stackable this dinnerware set is extremely easy to handle. Made out of 100% bone ash-free opal glass material, this dinnerware gives a truly vegetarian dining experience. As it is a microwave free this dinnerware set is ideal for daily use. It is lightweight so needs to exert unnecessary strength. Being chip and scratch-resistant, this dinnerware leaves no crack for the bacteria to breed. It is stain-free and fade-free, you can just put the dinnerware into the dishwasher, and that's it! This dinnerware is perfect if you want it for daily use.