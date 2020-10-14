Top sunglasses with UV protection

Exciting combo offer

The aviator frame sunglasses come in an all-black look. It has a black frame and black plastic lenses to offer iconic styling. The metal frame adds to its durability. It is comes with a classy and priceless looking LED watch that is sure to enhance your personality. The watch is designed using technology and innovation which is wrapped in an attractive dial. The luxurious finished leather is very comfortable on the wrist. So if you are looking forward to styling your personality with classic aviators, get this one.

Lightweight option

These square sunglasses give an edge to an otherwise mundane and everyday glasses. They are lightweight and give 100 percent UV protection. The metal frame sunglasses make for a perfect gifting option and are apt for personal use too. It is available in vibrant colours like brown lenses with brown frames, red with black frame and yellow lenses come with silver frame. It offers a glare free and clear viewing in bright light. It contains light-filtering lenses made of colourised plastic. If you want to get maximum protection and look stylish at the same time, then these are for you.

Polarized protected

These aviators come with a full stainless steel metal frame and black lens. It offers 400 percent UV protected polarized sunglasses. It comes with sturdy legs that are lightweight yet durable and strong. It has silicone antiskid nose pad meant for utmost comfort and flexibility. They are suitable for all unisex sunglasses. It is available in lot of colourful option to choose from. It is an absolutely safe option for driving and saves you from sun glare. Take a selfie, go driving or simply visit market without worrying about the sun. Planning a a vacation soon? These sunglasses are exactly what you need.

Sporty look

This pair of sunglasses comes with a medium fit that will go well with most face shapes. They are even preferred by youngsters who like to don a sportier look. These come with the radical shape and give the frame a masculine look. They have a distinctive metal frame with sturdy temple arms. The product is available in a pack of two containing black and brown frames with yellow glasses. These sunglasses have a stout shape and counteract face’s natural length. If you want to add a sporty touch to your personality and are looking for a budget buy, then your search ends here.