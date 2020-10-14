Top suits for men

Go dapper

You have an important conference, interview or a business meeting coming up, well this suit will come in handy. Pick a crisp white formal shirt to team it up with. Further glam it up with vintage cufflinks. And to add yet another dimension to the whole look, select a fine tie. For final touch-up, go for your trusted pair of lace up shoes in classic tan or beige and there you have it - a man dressed to the nines. It comes with a two button coat with two vents and trousers without pleats. The suit is cut in a slim silhouette, making you all the more dapper. So, looking to make an instant impression with a slim fit suit? Well this one’s tailor made for you then.

Polyester and viscose blend

The suit is made from a beautiful blend of polyester and viscose fabric that features two vents at the blazer's back, two slit pockets on the front with a sharp notched English collar. Trousers are without pleats to provide a neat look to your overall appearance. A beautiful blend of fine tailoring has resulted in a suit that is class apart from the market. Make sure you have a freshly ironed whit shirt to go with this, while on your feet you should flaunt your best Oxford shoes. Pick a bright pocket square and a matching tie to get that fabulous look.

This is an all time-classic look, you can never go wrong with it. You don’t need more reasons to buy it.

For special days

If you have a black-tie event or a family wedding coming up, then you're going to need a tuxedo. Sharp, fitted and well cut, a tux is sure to take your sartorial quotient many notches higher. The fabric used to design this tux here is extra soft, flexible, absorbs sweat and has an exquisite texture. Stylish tuxedo shawl collar gives you a perfect look. Additionally, there is piping on all three pockets to give it that distinctive edge. Pick out your favorite formal shirt and you are ready to seize the day. If you want an all-rounder piece and something special to celebrate, this is just the suit you need.

A cool look

Embrace a sharp style and uplift your formal line-up with this suit from a trusted brand. This suit is as handsome as they come. It exudes a confident, clam balance. From the understated, notch lapels to the dark grey colour, it’s a suit that carries itself well. The cut and silhouette is streamlined and tapered, making it a wonderfully fitted, sharp two-piece suit. Made from poly viscose fabric, it has a robust quality to it and super comfortable. It also ensures a high lustre and the touch is quite natural to handle. Complete your ensemble with a shirt, tie and leather shoes. For that comfortable, cool evening look, buy this suit.