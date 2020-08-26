Top suits for every man’s wardrobe

Solid pattern, Slim Fit

This one button tuxedo has double vents at the back crafted with a sharp cut and a modern design. Featuring a solid pattern, this blazer is made from lightweight poly-viscose fabric. It is perfect for layering and delivering a classy look. It has a single-breasted construction and three functional pockets at the front and two inside. It has satin piping on all the three pockets. The package contains one blazer and trouser with a hanger cover. Should be ideal for buyers who want to invest in a classy black tuxedo for a wedding or party at an affordable price.

Three-piece classy tuxedo

This is a three-piece tuxedo blazer is available in three colours – navy blue, black and maroon. The finely stitched piece can be styled in various ways. For formal meetings, you can pick a sparkling white shirt and it will never go wrong. This can also be worn to

evening parties with a simple tee and trendy shoes. If you are looking for a piece of clothing that will help create an instant, go for this one.

Slim fit suit

This is a basic formal two-piece suit. It features a two-button coat with two vents and pants without pleats. Since it is a readymade suit, the right size is important for the buyer. It is available in a variety of colours like black, blue, dark green and navy. The fabric is comfortable enough to be worn for long hours. This no-frills suit is available in a slim fit. This is the right choice for anyone who wants a suit to be worn to formal events.

Moisture absorbent material

This is a part of a collection that embodies the beauty of hand crafted embroideries and fabrics. The suit brings together couture sensibilities and timeless style. This is a bandhgala coat suit which has a meticulous weave and detailing of the fabric. The material is moisture absorbent, it absorbs twice as much moisture as cotton. The coats are available in a variety of colours from the classic black to the exciting red. The coat has big silver buttons that add to the overall appeal of the bandhgala piece. This is the ideal buy for people who want to go for classic style and shine in every event.