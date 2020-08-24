Top suit sets for boys

The best of designs

This suit is part of the festive range for little kids. The range has been carefully crafted keeping the comfort of your child in mind. Made from a rich quality material and perfectly designed for comfort. It gives your child a perfect look for any festivals be it family functions or weddings. This special western wear collection is suitable for those aged between 18 months and 7 years. It consists of a waist coat, shirt, tie and trouser set. So, grab this set if you want your child to be at his stylish best.

Paint the town red

It is the perfect formal set that will make little boys look cute while still being comfortable. This is a red coloured-set great addition to a kids’ wardrobe. It’s meant for boys from 2 to 3 years of age. The fabric of this set is 95% cotton and 5% spandex. The cotton will ensure that it is suitable for all-day wear. The spandex provides elasticity and will aid in the ease of movement when the child decides to play. The package includes one red blazer, a navy inner tee and a red bow attached together as a single piece. It also comes along with a red pant. This suit will appeal to buyers who are looking for a suit in breathable cotton fabric.

With polka-dotted shirt

This cotton blazer navy shirt and pant set is a must have for any kid. The navy-coloured shirt and grey blazer are attached as one unit. The package also includes a red bow that adds a stylish touch. The polka-dotted shirt is an absolute delight and the standout item in this set. This suit is ideal for boys between the age of 6 months and 12 months. Pick this suit set if you are looking for a semi-formal look for your little one. It will make him the star attraction at any party or family gathering.

A three-piece suit

This is a three-piece party wear waistcoat set. It is made from fine quality material which makes it skin-friendly. This suit set consists of a shirt, waist coat, tie and trouser. It features a sleeveless waistcoat blazer, welt pocket and stylish neck with beautiful patterns. The set is suitable for parties, weddings or birthday celebrations. You can also choose this product as a gift for your friends and family. The suit set is available for the age group of 2 to 7 years. It is advised that you dry-clean the set to increase the life of the fabric. Pick this boys suit set if you want something classy at an affordable price.