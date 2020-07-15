Top Stylish Shoes For Women

Rubber soles for a strong grip

These comfortable shoes with their spiffy look give you a contemporary vibe and dollops of confidence to go about your day without a fuss. The anti-slip and cent per cent rubber sole gives it that solid grip and ease of movement without putting any pressure on the joints. You can team them up with dresses or denims. This shoe is an instant winner with its vibrant appeal. If you are looking for a perfect pair for a party in the evening, then this is definitely a top drawer choice for you.

Canvas boots for long time wear

Boots never goes out of style and are a favourite go-to option in most closets. This super comfortable pair with its dapper look is going to get you a lot of compliments. The high heels give you that walking on clouds feeling as the sole provides that solid grip and movement of ease. The best part is that these shoes go with almost anything, and are super versatile. Be it a casual evening or a formal event, these will make heads turn!

This slip-on pair is minus hassles

Whether you have to go to the office or make a quick dash to the local mall, you can wear this slip on pair for any occasion. These fashionable shoes are made of synthetic leather and the sole is made of the right material to ensure durability. A neat and simple design makes all day walking comfortable. Black bellies are known for their mix of comfort and style, and their versatility knows no bounds. You can go directly from office wear to a party mood with the same pair! It is the ideal pair for those long and tiring hours in office. And then when it’s party time, they are still your go-to companion!

Casual shoes with loads of style

Extremely comfortable and beautifully designed shoes, these shoes amp up your style quotient instantly. You can team them up with any attire: be it denims, shorts or even skirts. The lace-up closure allows the shoes to have a cosy fit. Featuring a faux leather upper style for an easy fit, and soft lining for that relaxed feel, you can walk in them with a lot of confidence. If you are looking to invest in a good solid casual shoe, you'll love these lightweight sneakers. White sneakers are evergreen and will never go out of style! So go on, flaunt your style.