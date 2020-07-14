Top stylish shirts for women to up the glamour quotient

A shirt for all occasions

The classic cotton shirt has been a women’s wardrobe staple for years now, and for very valid reasons, given the easy and versatile styling options it offers. From formal meetings to brunch to an evening out, a good cotton shirt can be worked into different looks to blend in with your engagements and moods. On top of this, the skin-friendly, breathable fabric ensures that you stay cool and comfortable, and helps you keep humidity and sweat away.

Why do you need this?It is a perfect cotton shirt to help you get through summer and can be a great companion for those long, stressful hours in the office.

A unique pattern and design

It's only fair that this shirt will hold a place of pride in many a woman's closet. For starters, it provides a range of options to team it up with: be it jeans or trousers or even a skirt. This one here comes with contrasting buttons aesthetically placed in pairs of twos with an equally striking piping detail lending it that sophistication and elegance. The beautiful shirt marries style and comfort and comes in a great fit. Put on your pumps, sling in your bag and your look is complete. The real standout feature here is the awesome design and appealing details. This is exactly why one should go for it.

Tie-dye cotton shirt

The visually appealing variegated pattern, courtesy tie-dye technique, is what uplifts this shirt to a whole new level. Not just a shirt, it is a work of art. It marries aesthetics with easy wearability. The soft collar lends it a cool vibe while its regular fit sits comfortably well on your shoulders. A wardrobe staple, this will get you a whole lot of compliments. You can either style it with your hair open or neatly pulled away in a ponytail.

If comfort is what you seek, the breathable cotton fabric will help you carry through the day with great ease.

A shirt that will rock the party

Beautifully designed in crepe fabric which is soft and comfortable and has a graceful fall, this terrific shirt makes for a lovely party wear. Another feature of this fabulous fabric is that it requires little or no ironing. The collar and the hem of the sleeves sport a ruffled look, giving you a very urban vibe. The curved hemline of the shirt accentuates your frame and is visually appealing. Accessorise your look with a good watch or possibly a pearl necklace to bring out the contrast with the shirt. At this price point, it is a steal. So, what are you waiting for? Grab it already.

