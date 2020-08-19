Top stylish pumps for women

For that dazzling effect

The right kind of heels can put a spring in your step and work as a sharp shot of a confidence boost. The block heel is known for its walkability and versatility. These chunky, square-shaped heels are easy on the feet and do not trouble your back as you go about in them. The ultimate city stomping shoes are perfect for a club night. The polish and shine of the shoes are a tell-tale sign of them being a party hit. Slip into them for that great night out and enjoy yourself. This pair is for anyone who wants to buy a pair of shoes for parties or any other casual event.

When quality counts

This pointed-toe pump with an animal skin print is definitely a hit. The snappy clack of the cone heels hitting the ground announces the wearer's grand arrival. The pair spells luxury and sophistication. Your feet look and feel super gorgeous in this dream pair. Its angular and sleek design perfectly fits the feet. The material used in these pumps can withstand the pulls and pressures of the day and yet keep your feet comfortable and well protected. This is among the most reliable brands in India for shoes. We recommend that you go for these without much ado.

For the confident look

The slingback on this terrific shoe cradles the heel and wraps the foot in. The pointy-toed pumps when paired with a business suit heightens the fashion quotient. These shoes are perfect for that all important presentation or that big client meeting coming up. Making a good first impression has always been the key. Made of synthetic material, the shoes are available in a nude color. They are also found in a wide array of sizes. If you are in the search for perfect office wear, these sharp pumps are what you need.

Easy walkability

In soft suede leather covering, this pair is extremely chic and relaxing on the feet. Unlike normal leather, which is quite thick, suede is delicately thin. A nappy exterior texture makes suede so desirable, soft, and comfortable. The style is both classic and timeless. You can team these shoes with a nice dress. The heel provides optimum comfort and the shoes can be worn all through the day without any complaints. What's more, it is durable too. The non-slip soles are made of polyurethane which makes them long-lasting and made for daily wear and tear. For those who value comfort, this pair is a must-buy.