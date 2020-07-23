Top stylish Kurtis with a Jacket that spell oomph

Sober and practical style

Go out wearing this sober looking kurti for any day event. The printed kurti is accompanied by a rayon jacket. Wear it over any dark-coloured leggings to create an effortless, everyday style that is unique to you. The stylish salwar is available in straight fit and features a straight hem with side slits. This is the kurti that you can wear for both for an outing with friends or to that all-important office presentation. It is multifunctional in the true sense.

Dazzle in this multi-colour outfit

Your mundane days will get brighter now just by wearing this vibrant kurti. The pink base is perfectly contrasted with a deep royal blue shade. The jacket is tucked together stylishly with one hook and it runs throughout the length of the kurti. Small bands of the same colour as the jacket have been stitched on the edges of the kurti to give you an in sync look. This complete cotton product is meant for you if comfort is your priority. The breathable material will keep you cool.

Bring the best out in this red and black kurti

Red and black go so well together that they are bound to bring out the best of you. The kurti is in deep raw red that suits every skin tone and is matched with a smug fitting black jacket. This is a gorgeous piece with the intricate golden floral designs across the surface of the jacket along with a pair of long strings. Choose this attractive piece if you are looking for some great fitting clothing to worn to that special party in the evening.

Add a touch of sophistication to your look

This kurti comes with a black shrug and must be the number one choice for every fashionista. The sleeveless kurti is grey in colour and can be easily worn in all seasons. The jacket comes with a ¾ sleeve length and matches perfectly with the two rose images carved on the kurti. Accentuate your neck line with this kurti that has a raised collar jacket. This smart look is perfect for office meetings and formal occasions.