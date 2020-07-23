Top stylish coffee mugs for everyday use

100% handmade mug

This black-coloured mug is not only great in terms of size and looks but is also microwave safe. Its design is traditional but it looks extremely classy and stylish. It has been designed keeping in mind traditional clay cups and mugs. One of the main USPs of this mug is that no chemical process has been involved in its making. It is 100% handmade. It has a good grip to ensure there is no spillage when you are drinking your favourite beverage.

A child friendly product

This mug is suitable for both adults and kids. Unlike usual mugs, this one comes with a lid. The mug’s cute and quirky design is clearly its best factor. A panda like smiley is made on it with the eyes of the figure having the dollar symbol. The lid is the shape of a hat. There is other detailing too in terms of the design. This could be a very good gift item also for birthdays of kids. This is the right mug if you want to add some fun to your work table in the office or at home.

A unique style

This camera lens shaped mug is the best if you have a passion for photography or are intrigued by cameras. This is an exact replica of a real camera lens. The outer body of the mug is made up of high quality plastic ensuring that details and quality of the product are top notch. From the inside, it is made up of stainless steel which is not only one of the finest materials to be used but also makes the mug sturdy. You should not miss buying this mug if you are looking for something that is long lasting and is made up of unbreakable material.

Made of ceramic

This is perhaps the best option if you would like to drink your favourite beverage in a mug that reminds of the best of your times. On this ceramic mug with a handle, you can get your photos printed on the outer body. The dimensions of the photos too can be made as per your requirement. Further, this mug comes with a good gloss finish and ace quality digital printing. It is ideal for someone who wants a more personalized experience.