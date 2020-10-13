Top stylish backpacks for you

Adjustable shoulder straps

This laptop backpack has a quilted back panel and fully adjustable shoulder straps making it comfortable for all day use. This bag is ideal for daily commuters, college students and all types of travellers. In addition to the 17 inches laptop compartment, there is a front pocket for mobile devices, business cards, and other daily tools in quick-access compartments. It comes in a stylish khadi lightweight fabric with ultra slim feature makes it look cool on everyone. Need a viable and comfortable laptop for everyday use, this is the one.

Polyester material

This is a sleek, light bag with a young-at-heart design that's perfect for school or daily travel. It is made for daily use, this bag is not oversized and is meant to carry your essentials. With its trendy looks and easy to organize design, this bag is suave and useful, to help you complete your look. Quietly stylish and durable, it features multiple compartments to help organize your stuff. Polyester is widely popular on account of its toughness. The bag is made of the kind of fibre that does not wear down quickly even with daily use and it is resistant to wrinkling and shrinking. For a long-lasting use, buy this durable backpack.

Spacious for ultimate storage

The USP in this product is the storage capacity. This backpack features two large zippered compartments, vertical long zip pocket at front, one laptop partition, water bottle umbrella pockets and organizer pockets inside. It is suitable to be taken to the office or school and even for travel. It can easily accommodate a 15.6 inch laptop. The laptop compartment is well-padded to protect your device from shocks. It also has sufficient space for long books, files and binders. Buyers who want to invest in a pocket-friendly backpack will find this one enticing.

Ideal for day-trip or picnics

Be it your short trips or your daily travel across the city, this backpack has got all your needs covered. With a 15-litre capacity, the backpack lets you carry your wallet, umbrella, water bottle and other essentials without any hassle. It is available in a lovely sea blue colour. The outer material of the backpack is made of polyester and protects your belongings from water. The flat compartment can easily accommodate a 13 or 14-inch ultrabook. The backpack is ideal for one-day trips or picnics in the outdoors. If you want a good looking option, this here is a great buy.