Top straight razors to get a close shave

Displays great craftsmanship

This straight razor is an excellent choice for someone who is new to the process. It is comfortable to use and minimizes cuts while shaving. Parker Safety Razor is made of good quality stainless steel and its weight, balance and precision is perfect. It has a gap design that can reduce water residue and inhibit bacterial growth. The cambered handle design makes it easy to hold. The razor is durable and it comes with 5 super sharp half blades.

Displays excellent design and craftsmanship

This straight razor is well crafted and easy-to-use. It is made of stainless steel material and doesn’t rust if kept clean and dry after every use. It has a plastic handle which keeps the blade in position and is comfortable to hold. Xsdm Stainless Steel Razor has a rounded exposure at the end of the blade compartment to minimize cuts. The product is very pocket friendly and after using it, you will have a great after shave look.

Comfortable Handle

This straight razor can give you a perfect clean shave if used with the perfect blade. It has a plastic handle that has a great grip, making it very comfortable to hold and a small sized stainless steel blade. The blade is very compact and travel friendly. Edge Straight Razor gives you a regulated movement with every stroke. It has a simple design and is very cost effective. Great for the frequent traveler.

It has a finely balanced blade

This razor gives you a superior shave than many other razors. It is lightweight, made of quality steel and very durable. It gives you a barber shop experience at home. Stylazo has a sleek design with matte black powdered finish that doesn’t rust. It is designed for long lasting use with exchangeable blades. It also has a very comfortable handle that gives you a better grip. The finely balanced blade will give you a clean and precise shave. It’s a perfect fit for people who look for value-for-money tools.