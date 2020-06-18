Top sport bras for optimum comfort and support

Easy to wear due to the front zip

Made from nylon cotton, the bra is soft and stretchable. It comes with a soft padding and in a free size. The pads can be removed if not required and must be taken out before washing. Cleaning it is no hassle as it does not require a machine wash, bleaching or ironing. This is easy to wear and take off because of the zip given at the front. The USP of this sports bra is its quick dry technology which quickly absorbs sweat and keeps you cool and dry during your workout.

Say bye to painful hooks and bulging edges

The economical pack comes with three sports bras of free size and different colours. The black, white and beige colours are suited to blend nicely with your attire. The non-padded bras will help you move about happily without having to worry about the slipping straps, or the painful hooks. This is ideal for people of sizes 28 to 36. The non-wire bra is made out of stretchable cotton and spandex material. Grab three sports bras with this pack!

Sleek design and perfect fit

It has wider straps for stability and comfort. Wearing this is super easy and does not involve any interaction with metal hooks or strips. The design of the bra is further aided with moulded cup support that perfectly shapes and defines the fit. It also comes with a keyhole back to make it easy to wear within no time. This high quality sports bra will feel soft on your skin and give extreme support with its dual layer protection at the front. Get comfortable sleep at night by opting for the soft and skin friendly bra.

Made out of 95% cotton

This super combed cotton elastane stretch fabric is dedicated to providing you with the utmost care. Its composition is made out of 95 percent cotton and the rest is spandex. It is ideal for the women of today as the design is modern with wider armholes. The sports bra has a double-layered protection panel at the front. The soft elasticized band comes with a flat drawstring. It is an all purpose bra – use it as a loungewear, a leisurewear or even activewear – the choice is yours. Made mostly out of cotton, this product comes from a top-notch brand. So quality is assured.