Top sofa sets for your home

L-shaped sofa set

A sofa set enhances beauty of your living area. Looking for a comfortable lounging for your home then you should opt for this L-shaped sofa set. It is designed keeping in mind to provide you complete relaxation. The cushions of this sofa are firm and comfortable. Serpentine spring and high density foam are used to give you the best of comfort when you sit on it. This sofa set has backrest and a hand rest on one side. If you have a big family and everyone wants to sit together then this 6 seater sofa set is perfect pick for you. This sofa set is worth buying as it is made of solid wood frames that make it durable. It is also easy to assemble this furniture.

Jazz up your living room

This sofa set has one big three seater sofa and two single seater sofas. All the sofas have hand rest and back rest. This set comes with five cushions that provide ultimate rest to your back and spine. This furniture set is made of acacia wood. The sofa is durable for long term use and is held up by strong legs that last longer. Arrange this sofa set according to the space in your living room. You should buy this sofa set as it is stylish. The grey and black colour combination of this furniture set makes it a perfect for your drawing room.

Sofa set with fixed seat

This sofa set is spaciously designed with larger depth to allow for roader seating and complete relaxation. It does not occupy much space and lets you walk around freely in your living room. In case of any spillage, wipe dry with a soft cloth immediately to avoid staining. We recommend you to buy this sofa set as it is made of high density foam and deep fiber cushioning . All-in-all a complete product.

Well cushioned sofa set

This well cushioned sofa set is firm. You can comfortably rest on this sofa for long hours and watch a movie or play games. The single seaters of this furniture set are cushioned to give a plush feel. You can arrange this grey coloured soft fabric sofa set in your drawing room and even get a centre table or coffee table to make the area look more inviting. If you have a small family, this sofa is best for your home.