For sturdy and durable protection

Designed to fit doors from 32mm to 60mm in thickness, this heavy-duty lock uses a solid deadbolt to secure your home. It features a perfect blend of advanced technology and robustness so that it will last you many years. We love that you get the flexibility to choose between unlocking with a passcode, NFC card, Bluetooth, emergency keys, or even your fingerprint. An added benefit is that it is weather-resistant, so you can install it on almost any wooden door. Ideal for large families or offices, you can register up to 100 fingerprints and NFC cards to unlock the device. For a well-built smart lock that boasts a long life, choose this one.

Sleek and versatile security

Crafted from quality materials, this attractive lock looks classy and has a premium finish. The conveniently placed keypad features an integrated fingerprint sensor, RFID card reader, and a doorbell for easy access. Thanks to its WiFi integration, it connects directly with your router, so you can unlock the door from anywhere in the world using the dedicated smartphone app. In addition, you won’t have to worry if the batteries drain, as you can use a USB cable connected to a power source for a power boost. If you’re looking to upgrade your home’s lock to a smart lock, we highly recommend buying this one.

Superior security that’s easy to use

This smart lock is an ideal addition to upgrade any home’s security. Thanks to its reversible handles, you can install it on the interior or exterior of the door with minimum effort. A stellar feature of this intelligent lock is that it has an integrated alarm system. If an incorrect passcode is entered or if the device detects tampering, you will hear an audible alert. Other features include a child lock, a built-in doorbell, and an internal double safety lock that prevents anyone from opening the door from outside through any access methods. If you’re looking for a hassle-free and efficient lock, this one’s for you.

Affordable smart home security solution

Built to give you the perfect blend of utility and affordability, this lock is an excellent choice for keeping your loved ones safe. Packed with efficient electronics, this intelligent lock features an incredible battery life of up to eight months. It comes with a password masking feature which means that you can add random digits before and after your actual passcode for extra security. Using the dedicated smartphone app, you can effortlessly monitor entries and exits and generate OTPs for guest and visitor entry even when you’re away. If you’re looking for a feature-loaded smart lock that offers great value for money, this pocket-friendly option is a great choice.