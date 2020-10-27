Top sleeping bags for your adventures

Can resist low temperatures

This sleeping bag can fit in a person as tall as 6’6. It is well suited for those who are into wildlife, bird photography, travelling and hiking. The military print of this sleeping bag helps in camouflage which is essential if you are in a forest or the hills. The sleeping bag cover is made of high quality hollow fibre with fleece liner to support -10 to 0°C which helps you sleep comfortably and also keep you warm through the night. Planning your next trip to hills or a forest, this extra- large sleeping bag is the one to go for as it can resist low temperatures and also keeps you safe with its camouflage ability.

Mummy shape design

Are you fond of summer or spring camping trips? If so this sleeping bag is all about comfort during your rough and adventurous rides, camping, hiking, or long term travel. This sleeping bag has a mummy shape design which is wide at the shoulders and narrow at the legs end to provide maximum comfort. Moreover, this sleeping bag comes with a travel-friendly carry bag, a compression sack with straps, which makes it quite convenient to store and carry the sleeping bag along with you. The mummy shape design and the easy mobility make this sleeping bag the best choice for your next camping trip.

Keeps you warm

This sleeping bag is made up of high quality polyester and hollow fabric. The polyester ensures that the sleeping bag does not get torn or damaged in any way. Polyester makes it easy to clean and dries off quickly. This sleeping bag is extremely durable and lightweight. This sleeping bag is best suited for hilly and chilly terrains. It comes with tubes and strips of insulation across the chest and along the zipper. If your next trip is to the mountains and then this sleeping bag is a must buy as it is durable and will keep you warm through the night.

Opens from 3 sides

This sleeping bag is best suited for summer, spring, autumn and mild winter. It is made up of nylon, polyester and cotton. The cotton adjusts the heat within the sleeping bag in accordance with your body temperature. It can be easily washed in a machine. Unlike other sleeping bags this one opens from all three sides. The colour green enhances your experience of nature and boosts your adrenaline. Easy to carry and convenient to open from all three sides, this sleeping bag is the best deal you got!