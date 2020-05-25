Top Skin Care Products For Your Everyday Use

Who’s up for some natural skin care?

A vacation on the beach is on everyone’s list. But tanning is a real pain as well. We’ve got just the solution for you and that’s Mama Earth’s Ubtan Face Wash which is extremely effective on dry skin and in tan removal. Mama earth is Asia’s first made safe certified brand whose products are free of added chemicals. Ubtan Natural Face Wash has a lot of natural oils which help in tan removal, like carrot seed oil which helps in removing the tan from the upper layers of skin and restoring the natural fairness of the skin. The turmeric extracts in the face wash are rich in antioxidants and protects your skin

The face wash also contains walnut beads which help in exfoliating the dead cells and thus help your face become smooth. The liquorice helps repair the sun damage caused by exposure to the harsh rays of the sun. Mama earth Ubtan Natural Face Wash is the perfect product to use if you suffer from either dry skin or have a bad tan from a vacation!

Say goodbye to bad tanned skin!

Post a great vacation, the one thing that people hate the most is a bad tan. Biotique is a uber popular brand which is used as part of facial treatments by extremely popular barbers and celebrities who swear by it. Biotique has several different variants, however the papaya variant is their most popular one.

Papaya as a fruit is renowned for its rejuvenating and healing benefits. The Biotique Papaya Revitalizing Tan Removal Scrub is enriched with the most essential vitamins, minerals which are perfect for tan removal. Papaya acts as a natural exfoliator which helps revitalize the skin without causing any side effects. So, if a bad tan is what your looking to get rid of the Biotique Papaya Revitalizing Tan Removal Scrub is just the product for you.

A herbal treatment for your skin

The Lotus Herbals gel crème is an apt product to help you fight the stern rays of the sun and remain tan-free for a long period of time. It has an SPF 25 PA+++ formulation that gives you those essential few hours in the hot sun without worrying about a tan. The mulberry, saxifrage and grape extracts helps make the skin brighter and lend a beautiful texture to the skin surface.

It has natural milk enzymes which act as a fairness agent and lightens the skin tone. The gel based nature of the cream has a unique formulation to help quick absorption and oil-free look.

Say hello to bright skin!

WOW Ubtan Foaming face wash helps brighten your tanned skin, and deep cleanses your dull skin to make it look more vibrant. It has a soothing, subtle scent that calms the senses, and is made of materials like turmeric, saffron, sandalwood oil and chickpea flour which have soothing and healing properties.

The face wash comes with a built-in face brush with gentle silicone bristles to help give your face deep cleansing, and deftly clears out the pores. This helps you clean the pores using an artificial brush that is smooth on the skin which will make you go wow. If you are looking at a solution that does all of the above, this is the product you need to buy!